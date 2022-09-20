FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Short Interest Down 16.5% in August

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the August 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 552,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

FLEX LNG Stock Up 3.8 %

NYSE FLNG traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,651. FLEX LNG has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $36.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.79.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 56.96% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that FLEX LNG will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEX LNG Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.95%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FLNG shares. TheStreet upgraded FLEX LNG from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. SEB Equity Research cut shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Danske cut shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FLEX LNG in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SEB Equities cut shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FLEX LNG

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNG. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

Further Reading

