Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 597,900 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the August 15th total of 679,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 498.3 days.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Price Performance

FSPKF stock remained flat at $12.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $23.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average is $14.07.

Get Fisher & Paykel Healthcare alerts:

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It also provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

Receive News & Ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.