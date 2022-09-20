Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 597,900 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the August 15th total of 679,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 498.3 days.
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Price Performance
FSPKF stock remained flat at $12.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $23.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average is $14.07.
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Company Profile
