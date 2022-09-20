Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.43. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $5.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Firsthand Technology Value Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVVC. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

