First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Acquired by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. owned about 0.10% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 786,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,319,000 after purchasing an additional 29,316 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 224,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,488,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,984,000 after buying an additional 67,407 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 113,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,358,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,705,000.

Shares of FPX stock opened at $87.58 on Tuesday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $79.36 and a 12-month high of $136.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.84.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

