First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the August 15th total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 23.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 66.5% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 151,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 60,453 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

FBZ stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.96. The stock had a trading volume of 88 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,253. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.75.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.599 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

