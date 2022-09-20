First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG) Short Interest Update

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the August 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Reserve Sustainable Growth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the second quarter worth approximately $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRSG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.82. 25,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,619. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79. First Reserve Sustainable Growth has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.22.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Company Profile

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

