First National Bank of South Miami Sells 543 Shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

First National Bank of South Miami decreased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 1,352.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000.

iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.41. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,272. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.90. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $26.96.

