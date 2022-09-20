First National Bank of South Miami Raises Stock Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Insider Activity at Travel + Leisure

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 4,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $178,916.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,236 shares in the company, valued at $5,426,615.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 4,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $178,916.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,236 shares in the company, valued at $5,426,615.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $97,612.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,033.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Travel + Leisure Trading Down 2.1 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

Shares of NYSE:TNL traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.11. 8,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.58 and its 200-day moving average is $47.74. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $63.19.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.86 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.84%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.