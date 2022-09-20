First National Bank of South Miami Purchases 453 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 121,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,624,000 after purchasing an additional 20,807 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 40,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Finally, Reynolds Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.2 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.27. The company had a trading volume of 43,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,909. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.99. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.39 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The company has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.