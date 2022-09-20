First National Bank of South Miami Has $166,000 Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 107.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 11.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 329,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,489,000 after buying an additional 34,169 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of USB stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.80. 205,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,608,551. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $66.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USB. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

