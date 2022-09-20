First National Bank of South Miami Cuts Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

First National Bank of South Miami cut its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in CSX were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 526,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,291,000 after acquiring an additional 13,563 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 152,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,206 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 55,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $29.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,933,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.67. The company has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.47%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stephens raised their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

