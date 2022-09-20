First National Bank of South Miami Acquires 403 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,172,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,708 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,552,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,910,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.15.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.24. 20,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.31. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $145.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.42 and its 200 day moving average is $130.32.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

