First National Bank of South Miami Acquires 2,348 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,494 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 0.8% of First National Bank of South Miami’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Comcast by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Comcast by 911.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $381,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822,276 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $361,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.94. 619,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,518,636. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $57.96. The stock has a market cap of $149.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.59.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

