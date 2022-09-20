First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Short Interest Down 12.3% in August

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 217,300 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the August 15th total of 247,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Mid Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMBH. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 6.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 433,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after purchasing an additional 25,867 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $902,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 10.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FMBH shares. Raymond James raised First Mid Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Performance

FMBH stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.05. The stock had a trading volume of 31,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,520. The firm has a market cap of $716.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.24. First Mid Bancshares has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $45.84.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $65.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.63 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 25.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

First Mid Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.14%.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.