First Affirmative Financial Network Takes Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,947,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,493,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,160,000 after buying an additional 1,934,861 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 441.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,365,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530,240 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,445,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,006,000 after buying an additional 4,519,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,727,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 71 ($0.86) to GBX 72 ($0.87) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

LYG stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,994,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.28. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 21.88%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

