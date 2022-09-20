First Affirmative Financial Network Sells 401 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

First Affirmative Financial Network cut its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rayonier by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,023,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,659,000 after acquiring an additional 37,535 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,188,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,311,000 after purchasing an additional 98,110 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 17,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth $828,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RYN traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.10. 830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,703. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.82. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.39 and a 12 month high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Rayonier had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 5.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

