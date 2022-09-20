First Affirmative Financial Network Sells 208 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

First Affirmative Financial Network lessened its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Prologis were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,772,211,000 after buying an additional 1,814,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,971,155,000 after buying an additional 4,127,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,351,279,000 after buying an additional 4,861,668 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,801,000 after buying an additional 3,513,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Prologis by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,780,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,063,792,000 after purchasing an additional 294,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD traded down $2.84 on Tuesday, hitting $109.96. The stock had a trading volume of 20,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,254. The stock has a market cap of $81.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.04. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.46 and a 52-week high of $174.54.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Prologis from $134.00 to $133.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.31.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

