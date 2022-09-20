First Affirmative Financial Network Invests $222,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,571 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 39.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 64.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.71. The stock had a trading volume of 25,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,709. The company has a market capitalization of $113.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.03. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 107.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.18.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

