First Affirmative Financial Network Has $568,000 Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.2% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 883,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,214,000 after acquiring an additional 43,833 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% in the second quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,006,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,356,000 after acquiring an additional 28,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 182.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $100.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $77.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,759,298. The firm has a market cap of $404.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.81. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $73.74 and a one year high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

