First Affirmative Financial Network Has $266,000 Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First Affirmative Financial Network lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,881 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Target were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,222,000 after buying an additional 26,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,691. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.75. The company has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Target in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Target to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

