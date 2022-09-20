First Affirmative Financial Network Has $266,000 Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First Affirmative Financial Network lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,881 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Target were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,222,000 after buying an additional 26,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.
Target Price Performance
NYSE:TGT traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,691. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.75. The company has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Target in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Target to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
Featured Stories
