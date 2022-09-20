First Affirmative Financial Network Cuts Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

First Affirmative Financial Network lowered its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Sun Communities by 9.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 334,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,217,000 after acquiring an additional 175,640 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI stock traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $146.95. 2,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,036. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.23. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.64 and a 12-month high of $211.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.18, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.62.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.94%.

In other news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.25.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

