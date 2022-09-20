First Affirmative Financial Network Cuts Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

First Affirmative Financial Network trimmed its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Argus downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MKC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.69. 4,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,269. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.26. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.67 and a 1-year high of $107.35. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.