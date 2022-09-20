First Affirmative Financial Network Cuts Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

First Affirmative Financial Network decreased its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 34.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 22.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EQR shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.53.

Equity Residential Stock Down 3.0 %

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

EQR traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,031. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.31 and its 200-day moving average is $78.87. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $67.48 and a 1 year high of $94.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 75.08%.

About Equity Residential

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

