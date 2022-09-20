FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Short Interest Up 10.8% in August

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,630,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the August 15th total of 5,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 723,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

FibroGen Price Performance

NASDAQ FGEN traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $12.27. The company had a trading volume of 902,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,130. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.66. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.88.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.16. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 100.51% and a negative net margin of 83.64%. The firm had revenue of $29.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.45) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that FibroGen will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of FibroGen

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 204.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 209,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 140,983 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 28,228 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 137,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 40,061 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on FibroGen from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on FibroGen to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

