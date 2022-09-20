FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Lowered to $243.00 at Evercore ISI

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $318.00 to $243.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FDX. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $241.57.

FDX opened at $162.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. FedEx has a 1 year low of $155.00 and a 1 year high of $266.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.17%.

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 26.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,973 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $294,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 1,061.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 11,298 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

