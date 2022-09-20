FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Lowered to $230.00 at Cowen

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $310.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Loop Capital downgraded FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on FedEx from $318.00 to $243.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $241.57.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $162.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.99. FedEx has a 1-year low of $155.00 and a 1-year high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,977.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 in the last three months. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,973 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $294,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1,061.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 11,298 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $767,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

