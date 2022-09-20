FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Cut to $215.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $270.00 to $215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of FedEx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $241.57.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Price Performance

FDX stock opened at $162.90 on Friday. FedEx has a one year low of $155.00 and a one year high of $266.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in FedEx by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 16.0% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 15.2% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,635,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 21.5% during the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $70,826,000 after buying an additional 54,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 22.5% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.