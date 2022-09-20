FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,691 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for about 2.1% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Dodge & Cox grew its position in FedEx by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $593,029,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in FedEx by 11,807.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $127,014,000 after acquiring an additional 544,308 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 24,340.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $113,447,000 after acquiring an additional 488,278 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,346,614,000 after acquiring an additional 394,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.79. The company had a trading volume of 71,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,772. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.92 and its 200-day moving average is $217.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $155.00 and a twelve month high of $266.79.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.30.

In other FedEx news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $304,803. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

