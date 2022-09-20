Farmland Protocol (FAR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $88,816.00

Farmland Protocol (FAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Farmland Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.16 million and $88,816.00 worth of Farmland Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Farmland Protocol has traded up 17.4% against the dollar. One Farmland Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0694 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Farmland Protocol alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00121815 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005249 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005248 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.19 or 0.00877556 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Farmland Protocol Coin Profile

Farmland Protocol launched on December 3rd, 2020. Farmland Protocol’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Farmland Protocol’s official Twitter account is @FarmlandFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Farmland Protocol’s official website is www.farmland.finance.

Buying and Selling Farmland Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Farmland is a decentralized cross-chain platform for DeFi farming and profit distribution.It applies innovative blockchain interoperability, smart aggregation, distribution technology, and DAO governance.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Farmland Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Farmland Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Farmland Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Farmland Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Farmland Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.