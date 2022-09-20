Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Short Interest Up 15.2% in August

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,920,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the August 15th total of 23,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Farfetch from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Farfetch from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Farfetch from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Farfetch from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 54,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 495.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 878,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,290,000 after purchasing an additional 731,289 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 15,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at $1,127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTCH traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $10.28. 8,445,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,867,674. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). The company had revenue of $579.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.53 million. Farfetch had a return on equity of 245.67% and a net margin of 71.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

