FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) is Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems comprises 3.5% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of FactSet Research Systems worth $16,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,489,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,038,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $961,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,545.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $961,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,545.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total value of $134,519.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,572.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,907 shares of company stock worth $3,554,827 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FDS stock opened at $446.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.92 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $429.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $488.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $507.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.75.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

