F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Short Interest Update

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the August 15th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 502,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $25,945.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,394.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other F5 news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 878 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $145,361.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,877.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $25,945.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,394.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,892 shares of company stock valued at $988,147. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in F5 by 156.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 2.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,176,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 24.8% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,331 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 81.6% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

FFIV stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.53. 308,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.16. F5 has a 52-week low of $142.43 and a 52-week high of $249.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.48.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $674.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.81 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FFIV. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on F5 from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded F5 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $197.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on F5 from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.38.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

