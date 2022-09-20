Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the August 15th total of 4,210,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 383.1% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 48,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 38,529 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,096,000 after acquiring an additional 18,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,494,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $468,177,000 after acquiring an additional 70,220 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,509,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,005,000 after acquiring an additional 573,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of EXPD stock traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.00. 47,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,924. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $90.07 and a 12 month high of $137.80. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.38.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

