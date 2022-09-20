Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Short Interest Update

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the August 15th total of 3,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ES traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.53. 1,235,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.24. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $77.07 and a twelve month high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.58%.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,679,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,763,898,000 after buying an additional 925,807 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,607,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402,262 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,683,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,084,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,587 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,356,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,435,000 after purchasing an additional 32,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,537,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,253,000 after purchasing an additional 190,201 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.18.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

