Everhart Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,011,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 39.5% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

RTX opened at $84.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $125.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

