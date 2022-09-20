Everhart Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

VBK stock opened at $212.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.27. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

