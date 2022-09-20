Everhart Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,239,000 after acquiring an additional 766,869 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,620,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,380,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,090,000 after acquiring an additional 388,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 98.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 770,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,177,000 after purchasing an additional 381,962 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $206.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $188.89 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

