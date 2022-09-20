Everhart Financial Group Inc. Invests $588,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,607 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Adobe by 62.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 770.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Adobe from $435.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $429.92.

ADBE opened at $293.55 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.14 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.