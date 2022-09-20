Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $480,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 163.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,581,308,000 after buying an additional 3,400,094 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,185,760,000 after purchasing an additional 883,708 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,857,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,577 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,852,406,000 after purchasing an additional 879,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,432,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $924,189,000 after purchasing an additional 48,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Citigroup boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen set a $205.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock opened at $177.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.11. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.35 and a 1 year high of $228.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.