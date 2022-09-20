Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $90.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.53 and a 200-day moving average of $98.67. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.63 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.