Everhart Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSC. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $236.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.03 and its 200 day moving average is $249.02. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.00 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.10.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

