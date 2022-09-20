Everhart Financial Group Inc. Buys 7,093 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,093 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 1.8% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

