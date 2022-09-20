Everhart Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.1% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $570,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 6.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.7 %

MPC opened at $96.30 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $56.08 and a twelve month high of $114.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.70.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.15 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.58.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

