Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Short Interest Down 12.7% in August

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,550,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the August 15th total of 14,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Etsy Stock Performance

ETSY traded up $3.75 on Monday, hitting $111.78. 2,868,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,119,705. Etsy has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $307.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.05.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Etsy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $1,806,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,588.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $340,966.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,241.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $1,806,861.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,588.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,210 shares of company stock valued at $13,507,640. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Etsy by 71.3% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Etsy by 403.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 125.7% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ETSY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Etsy from $113.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Etsy in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Etsy from $105.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.35.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

