Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $322.00 to $306.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Essex Property Trust traded as low as $249.61 and last traded at $252.24, with a volume of 2380 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $257.52.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $299.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $313.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $316.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,523 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,302,000 after acquiring an additional 16,445 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 411,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,047,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.90%.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

See Also

