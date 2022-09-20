Ern LLC Purchases Shares of 2,000 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ern LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 80,523 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 200,384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,644,000 after buying an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $639,000. Finally, OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $1,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.27 on Tuesday, hitting $124.38. The stock had a trading volume of 275,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,781,901. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.79. The stock has a market cap of $139.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.04.

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

