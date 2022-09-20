Ern LLC Purchases New Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ern LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,000. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 2.7% of Ern LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $566,438,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,653,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,852 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23,114.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,481,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,677 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,386.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,531,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,393,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,160,000 after purchasing an additional 779,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing
In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,349 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,129 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 1.6 %
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.34%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.85.
About Automatic Data Processing
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Automatic Data Processing (ADP)
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.