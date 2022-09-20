Ern LLC Makes New Investment in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Ern LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,000. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for 2.0% of Ern LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 202,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,982,000 after acquiring an additional 59,263 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth $33,033,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on TROW. TheStreet downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $2.52 on Tuesday, reaching $111.40. The company had a trading volume of 31,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.72 and a 52-week high of $223.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.08.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

