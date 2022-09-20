Ern LLC Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ern LLC bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $67.77. 350,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,490,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.74. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.17.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $164,289,224 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

