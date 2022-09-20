Ern LLC Invests $476,000 in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Ern LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 230.8% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 216.1% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 747.5% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

ICLN stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.39. 221,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,687,040. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.51.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.