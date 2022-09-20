Ern LLC Invests $476,000 in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Ern LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 230.8% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 216.1% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 747.5% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000.
ICLN stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.39. 221,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,687,040. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.51.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.
